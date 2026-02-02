Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) -owned MGM Studios' documentary about First Lady Melania Trump is exceeding box office expectations.

A Breakout Opening Weekend For A Polarizing Film

The documentary "Melania" is on pace to earn about $7 million in its opening weekend, far surpassing forecasts for a nonfiction release and ranking among the strongest documentary debuts in years, reported CNN.

Industry analysts had projected a much lower haul of $2 million to $5 million.

Ticket sales reflected a sharp red-state versus blue-state divide, with the film performing best in Republican-leaning markets including Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and West Palm Beach, according to industry sources, the report said.

An Unprecedented Price Tag Raises Eyebrows

The film's success comes amid scrutiny over its cost. Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million for the rights and spent an additional $35 million on marketing.

A Wall Street Journal report said Melania Trump's share exceeded 70% of the licensing fee, or at least $28 million, prompting speculation that Amazon was attempting to build goodwill with the Trump administration, the report said.

Critics, including late-night host Desi Lydic, openly questioned the deal's motives.

Amazon rejected those claims. "We licensed the film for one reason and one reason only — because we think customers are going to love it," the company said.

Audience Applause, Critical Backlash

Moviegoers responded positively, giving "Melania" an A CinemaScore, something the first lady shared on X.

Critics were far less impressed. As of Sunday morning, the film holds an 11% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers calling it a promotional vehicle rather than a traditional documentary.

The Bulwark's Sonny Bunch described the project as a reality-TV-style hagiography aimed squarely at Trump supporters.

Amazon Bets On Streaming, Not Theaters

Despite its strong opening, the film is unlikely to recoup its costs theatrically, the report noted. The real value lies in its eventual release on Prime Video, alongside three companion episodes.

"We are confident in the long-term value this rollout will deliver," said Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM's head of domestic theatrical distribution.

Trump Distances Himself — Then Promotes The Film

Asked about the film at its Washington premiere by a New York Times reporter, President Donald Trump said, "I'm not involved. That was done with my wife."

On X, Trump said, "The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE!"

Price Action: Amazon shares closed Friday at $239.30, down 1.01%, with the stock little changed in after-hours trading at $239.29, according to Benzinga Pro.

Amazon shares earn a strong Quality rating in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, supported by a positive price trend across the short, medium and long-term timeframes.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Debby Wong on Shutterstock.com