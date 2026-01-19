Sydney Sweeney Relationship Rumors Laughed Off By Crypto Billionaire, Tells Followers They'd Be 'Richer' If They Did This…

Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao urged his followers on Sunday to learn how to spot misinformation after fake news claiming he was dating actress Sydney Sweeney started doing the rounds.

CZ Hasn’t Even Met Sweeney

CZ dismissed an X post suggesting a romantic relationship between him and Sweeney as “fake news.”

“Poor Sydney Sweeney. Never met her. I don’t socialize much,” the cryptocurrency mogul clarified.

He also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of unverified information getting amplified on social media.

“Figuring out what ‘news’ to not believe in is becoming harder, but you will be richer if you can,” CZ urged traders not to fall for such gossip.



Sweeney has gained fame through popular shows, including “Euphoria” and the anthology series The White Lotus, both of which earned her Emmy nominations.

Her appearance in American Eagle’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign for the 2025 Christmas shopping season sparked considerable controversy.

CZ’s Faux Pas

While CZ’s timely clarification merits appreciation, the former Binance CEO has himself fallen victim to fake news on social media before.

Last week, he was found amplifying an unverified post about Elon Musk’s X introducing in-app trading using cryptocurrencies.

CZ had earlier asked his followers not to “ape" into every memecoin that people create based on his random X posts, warning that they would “lose money" if they do so.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BNB was exchanging hands at $925.69, down 2.34% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: DFree on Shutterstock.com