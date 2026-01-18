Matt Damon Says Netflix Is Rewriting Movie Structure For Distracted Viewers: Report

Matt Damon on Thursday revealed Netflix Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:NFLX) evolving strategy for action movies.

During an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Damon, alongside Ben Affleck, discussed their Netflix-exclusive heist film “The Rip,” released Friday, according to a report by Business Insider.

Netflix Wants Action In First Five Minutes

According to Damon, Netflix is pushing for action sequences to occur within the first five minutes of films to capture viewers’ attention. He noted that this deviates from the traditional structure, where the climax and major action scenes typically happen in the third act. Damon mentioned that Netflix also suggests reiterating plot points multiple times to accommodate viewers who might be distracted by their phones.

Not Everyone Follows This

Affleck said that not all Netflix productions follow these guidelines, citing the crime miniseries “Adolescence,” which features episodes shot in a single take, as an exception. Damon expressed that this series demonstrates the potential to tell compelling stories without adhering to the new suggestions.

Netflix has not commented on these claims, and Damon did not confirm if these instructions were applied to “The Rip.” Affleck emphasized the importance of creating high-quality content, regardless of changing viewer habits.

Battle For Human Attention

The streaming landscape is rapidly evolving, with platforms like Netflix Inc. at the forefront of these changes. As traditional cinema faces challenges, streaming services are adapting to capture audiences’ attention in an era where distractions are abundant.

Kevin O’Leary has noted that the competition isn’t just between streaming and theaters but is a battle for human attention across various devices.

In addition to these strategic shifts, Netflix is also involved in a significant acquisition battle for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) . The company is reportedly preparing an all-cash bid to fend off a hostile offer from Paramount Skydance.

