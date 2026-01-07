Gwyneth Paltrow Says Turning 40 Taught Her to Stop People-Pleasing, Start Speaking Her Truth: 'It's So Self-Honoring…'

Actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow says hitting 40 marked a major shift in her career and personal growth, as she learned to stop prioritizing others' approval over her own voice.

Paltrow Confronts People-Pleasing In the Workplace

On Tuesday's episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Paltrow reflected on her longtime struggle with people-pleasing, particularly in professional settings.

"Well, I'm a recovering codependent. So, I used to do anything and everything not to say the thing that would make the waters choppy," she told host Amy Poehler.

Learning To Set Boundaries

The Goop founder explained that avoiding conflict often caused more problems than it prevented.

"When you don't say what needs to be said in the moment to spare somebody else’s feelings, first of all, like, you're rejecting the truest part of yourself," Paltrow said.

She added, "You'll end up being dishonest. You’ll end up not saying what needs to be said. You'll end up stringing out some lame relationship for eight extra months and treating them not so nicely because you have stuck yourself in something."

Around age 40, Paltrow worked with a coach to confront her fear of disappointing men and learned to hold uncomfortable feelings while staying true to herself.

"It's so self-honoring when you just speak the truth, and you can do it very kindly," she said.

She added, "It's also not your responsibility to take care of somebody's feelings when you've simply said the truth."

