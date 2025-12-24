All I Want For Christmas Is Not These: 5 Tech Gifts Nobody Asked For

Christmas shopping has a way of turning good intentions into questionable decisions. In the panic to find something "fun," "different," or "techy," many end up gifting gadgets that feel more like pranks than presents.

If you want to avoid polite smiles and silent disappointment, here are five tech gifts that were so widely mocked and poorly received that you're better off steering clear of them altogether:

Talking Toilet Paper Spindle

This gadget replaces the toilet paper holder with a motion-activated device that plays a recorded message every time the roll moves. You can leave a sweet note, a joke, or something far less kind.

While it might sound amusing in theory, in practice it's intrusive, awkward, and quickly irritating. Bathroom humor wears thin fast, especially when it becomes unavoidable. What's meant to be a gag gift often ends up being quietly removed and forgotten — or worse, resented.

Popular tech YouTube channel UFD Tech, which has more than 1.4 million subscribers, notes that it's the kind of gag gift best reserved for family, joking that it can either deliver a cheerful greeting during bathroom breaks or turn the giver into an unforgettable — and slightly haunting — presence in the household.

See Also: Warren Buffett Stopped Giving His Family $10,000 Cash At Christmas: Here’s What The Billionaire Gives Them Now Instead

Voice-Controlled Trash Can

Yes, it does exactly what it claims: you talk to it and the lid opens. And yes, it's as unnecessary as it sounds.

The novelty wears off almost immediately, leaving behind a bulky, overpriced trash can that does the same job a regular one does — just with more effort. When opening the lid manually is faster and easier, voice control feels less futuristic and more pointless.

Gaming T-Shirts With Cringe Slogans

Gaming merchandise isn't the problem — bad gaming merchandise is.

Shirts plastered with overused jokes, forced slogans, or awkward wordplay ("gamers don't die," "they respawn") tend to miss the mark entirely, according to YouTube channel Gameranx.

They often feel dated, embarrassing, or disconnected from how gamers actually see themselves. Unless you're absolutely certain the recipient would wear it, skip the joke shirt and save everyone the discomfort.

Smart Home Gadgets for Non-Tech People

Smart bulbs, plugs, speakers and other connected home devices sound impressive — until the setup begins.

For people who aren't tech-savvy or actively interested in home automation, these gifts quickly turn into chores, according to YouTube channel Practical Tech.

Pairing apps, troubleshooting Wi-Fi and managing settings can feel overwhelming. Instead of excitement, the gift becomes stress — or worse, something that never leaves the box.

Unless someone has explicitly asked to "make their home smarter," don't assume they want to.

Digital Water Bottles

A water bottle that tracks hydration and sends reminders through an app sounds helpful, but in reality, it overcomplicates a very simple habit.

These bottles need charging, syncing and maintenance. Moreover, the added tech often makes them heavier and less convenient than a regular bottle. Most people don't need an app to tell them when to drink water — and if they do, they're unlikely to stick with yet another device long term.

Bonus Red Flag: The ‘I Didn't Know What To Buy’ Gift Card

Gift cards divide opinion. Some appreciate the flexibility. Others see them as a lazy substitute for an actual gift.

They can also come with annoyances — leftover balances, expiry dates and the extra step of remembering to use them. In many cases, a gift card is just cash with more friction.

If you go this route, at least make it thoughtful: pair it with something physical or include a note explaining why you chose it. Otherwise, you might as well hand over cash and skip the pretense.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock/ polinaloves

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.