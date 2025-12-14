Grimes Claims Elon Musk Blocked Her On X Amid Ongoing Co-Parenting Relationship: 'Am Not Interested In Public Dramatics, This Is So Silly lol'

Singer Grimes has alleged that her ex-partner, Elon Musk, has blocked her on his social media platform, X. This news comes amidst an ongoing custody battle between the two.

What Happened: Grimes made this revelation after an X user noticed she was no longer following the tech billionaire on the platform.

Grimes responded to the user’s observation, stating, “He followed me then blocked me. I’m not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, I am not interested in public dramatics.”