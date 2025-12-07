Justin Bieber Says This iPhone Design Flaw Is Beyond Annoying

Pop icon Justin Bieber has voiced his dissatisfaction with a design feature on Apple‘s iPhone, further complicating an already difficult week for the technology behemoth.

What Happened: On Saturday, Bieber took to X to express his annoyance with the dictation button on Apple iPhones. The singer stated that the text-to-speech feature is often accidentally activated, disrupting his music.

Bieber’s social media posts read, “If I hit this dictation button after sending a text and it beeps and stops my music one more time, I’m gonna find everyone at apple and put them in a rear naked choke hold.”

Also Read: Harvard Expert Decodes Taylor Swift’s Success Mantra: The ‘Drip, Not Drop’ Strategy

This critique surfaces at a time when Apple Inc. is grappling with significant shifts in its leadership team.

The company recently announced the exit of John Giannandrea, the senior vice president for machine learning and AI strategy, and Lisa Jackson, the vice president for environment, policy, and social initiatives.

In addition, Alan Dye, the vice president of human interface design, is slated to join Meta’s new creative studio.

Why It Matters: These developments come amidst Apple’s struggle to hold its own against companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google in the competitive AI market. OpenAI, having recently launched its own version of an app store, is emerging as a formidable rival to Apple.

Bieber’s critique, while seemingly trivial, could potentially influence public perception and consumer behavior, adding another layer of complexity to Apple’s ongoing challenges.

Read Next

Mother Sells Taylor Swift Tickets Over Star’s Endorsement Of Kamala Harris: ‘I’m Gonna Shake It Off, And I’m Done With You’