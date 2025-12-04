Why Netflix And Apple Dominated Google's Top Entertainment Searches In 2025

Top searches on Google in 2025 for the entertainment space showed strength for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

Here's a look at the top TV shows and movies on the Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) owned search engine in 2025 and how streaming could be the year's big winner.

Top Trending Movies In 2025

When it comes to the most-searched movies and TV shows, Netflix may reign supreme in 2025 thanks in part to the animated smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters," which set new records for the company.

The film was the top-trending movie on Google in the United States in 2025 and one of several Netflix titles to rank among the best on Google that year.

Here are the top 10 trending searches for movies on Google in 2025 and their respective company behind the distribution:

KPop Demon Hunters – Netflix Sinners – Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) The Minecraft Movie – Warner Bros. Discovery Happy Gilmore 2 – Netflix Thunderbolts – Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) F1 – Apple Jurassic World Rebirth – Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Final Destination Bloodlines – Warner Bros. Discovery Weapons – Warner Bros. Discovery The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Walt Disney Company

Netflix had two films on the top 10 list, which were both highlighted in various earnings reports throughout the year. The company ranking first shows the strength of streaming once again, as streaming companies continue to show strength at awards shows, in searches and sometimes at the box office.

Speaking of the box office, "F1" from Apple became the tech giant's top-grossing film ever and set several company records. The film makes its streaming debut on Apple TV later this month and comes with Formula 1 races set to join the Apple streaming platform in 2026 for U.S. viewers.

Warner Bros. didn't have the year’s number one film, but had the most titles on the list, showing a strong effort in 2025.

Top Trending TV Shows in 2025

Here are the top 10 trending searches for TV shows on Google in 2025 with the associated streaming platform:

The Hunting Wives – Netflix The White Lotus – HBO Max, from Warner Bros. Discovery The Pitt – HBO Max The Summer I Turned Pretty – Prime Video from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Squid Game – Netflix Severance – Apple TV MobLand – Paramount+, from Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Adolescence – Netflix Andor – Disney+, from Walt Disney Company IT: Welcome to Derry – HBO Max

Along with topping the list for the top movie on Google in the United States for the year, Netflix also had the top TV show of the year with "The Hunting Wives."

The streaming giant also had the fifth- and eighth-ranked titles, placing three titles in the top 10 for TV series.

HBO Max also had three titles on the list, showing strength across movies and TV series for parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Apple, not known for its original series, enjoyed a sixth-place rank for "Severance" for 2025. The hit show set new viewership records for the company and may have brought in new subscribers.

While Apple TV is not the biggest streaming platform and makes up a small percentage of the overall Apple ecosystem, the inclusion of the company on both the movie and TV series lists could signal growth and strength among consumers.

Apple raised prices for its platform and added more sports content going forward, moves that could boost revenue and bring the platform closer to profitability.

The tech giant ranking high on Google searches and also winning awards for its content could signal a strong streaming platform going forward.

