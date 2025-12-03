Kalshi Co-Founder Beats Taylor Swift To Become Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder of the prediction market platform Kalshi, has officially claimed the title of the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire at the age of 29. Lopes Lara unseated Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo, who in turn had unseated pop queen Taylor Swift in April 2025 to claim the increasingly competitive title.

HOOD stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

Lopes Lara’s incredible journey from a professional ballerina to a finance innovator was a non-traditional path to entrepreneurial success.

Born in Brazil, she endured rigorous training at the Bolshoi Theater School before turning her focus to academics. She later graduated from MIT with degrees in computer science and mathematics, where she met her co-founder, Tarek Mansour.

Read Next: Capricor Stock Soars, Shkreli Is Short: Here’s What Pharma Bro Had To Say

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is an exchange that allows users to trade contracts based on the outcome of real-world events, ranging from economics to sports results.

The company's valuation recently soared to $11 billion following its latest funding round, catapulting both co-founders’ estimated net worth to $1.3 billion each, according to Forbes.

Kalshi’s Integration into Major Trading Platforms

A key factor in Kalshi’s rapid rise is its strategic partnership with major retail trading platforms, which brings regulated event contracts to a massive retail investor base.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Webull Corp. (NASDAQ:BULL) each have a partnership with Kalshi allowing traders to access the innovative prediction markets from inside each brokers' native app.

Onward and Upward

The rapid growth, fueled by rising trading volumes and a legal victory securing the right to offer regulated event contracts, highlights the massive potential of the prediction market space.

Lopes Lara’s success is a powerful testament to the value of relentless drive, discipline and vision for innovation in the regulated financial world.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock