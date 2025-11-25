Jackie Chan To Play Changpeng Zhao In Netflix Feature? Here's What The Crypto Billionaire Said

Rumors about Jackie Chan playing Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) co-founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao in a Netflix documentary started circulating on social media.

‘Crypto Kingpin’ Claims Go Viral

It began with a viral post on X by a user named "Doomer," claiming that Netflix is producing a documentary titled "Crypto Kingpin," featuring Chan, the renowned actor and martial artist, in the role of CZ.

However, CZ categorically rejected the rumors.

"How did this go viral? It’s false," the cryptocurrency mogul said. "I like Jackie Chan, but he is 71 years old. Give the dude a break!"

No other evidence supported the viral claim as of this writing. Netflix has not yet responded to Benzinga's request for comment, and a query to Chan's team also went unanswered.

CZ: An Influential Crypto Figure

CZ founded Binance in 2017, which has since grown to become the world's largest cryptocurrency trading platform. Forbes estimates his net worth at $78.8 billion, making him the wealthiest cryptocurrency tycoon.

CZ was sentenced to four months in prison for anti-money laundering violations in 2023. He paid a $50 million fine and resigned as CEO of Binance. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump granted him a pardon.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BNB was exchanging hands at $860.63, up 0.85% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

