Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Shared Insights Into Their Tumultuous Marriage

Justine Wilson, the first wife of Elon Musk, once opened up about the challenges she faced during their marriage.

What Happened: Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008, shared her experiences in an op-ed for Marie Claire titled ‘Inside America’s Messiest Divorce’.

Wilson, the mother of six of Musk’s children, detailed the transformation she underwent during their marriage. She alleged that Musk pressured her to adopt a typical Hollywood look, which made her feel like a “trophy wife”. “I had turned into a trophy wife, and I sucked at it,” she wrote.

According to Wilson, Musk also once told her: “If you were my employee, I would fire you.”

In her column, she also recounted a car accident that served as a turning point for their divorce. Wilson’s first thought was not relief that no one was hurt, but fear of her husband’s reaction. This incident made her realize the extent of her transformation into a woman she barely recognized.

After their divorce, Musk started dating British actor Talulah Riley. Musk has not publicly responded to Wilson’s account of their marriage.

It is still uncertain whether Musk and Wilson have reconciled their relationship while co-parenting their five living children.

Musk, who has not remarried since his divorce from Riley in 2012, has fathered a total of 14 children and has expressed his concern about the declining birth rate in the US.

Why It Matters: The revelations from Wilson provide a rare glimpse into the personal life of Musk. Musk’s personal life has often been under scrutiny due to his high-profile relationships and his outspoken nature.

This account from his ex-wife adds another layer to the public’s understanding of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

