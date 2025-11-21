Apple Breaks A Record And It Has Nothing To Do With The iPhone 17

When it comes to Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its share price, the success of the iPhone is a significant factor. The tech giant just set a record in November that had nothing to do with its iPhone, but could be the sign of future success and something investors should be paying attention to.

Apple Sets Streaming Record

Apple’s streaming segment has undergone a rebrand. The company made several key announcements that could position the unit for future success. While streaming remains a small part of Apple's overall business, it could turn from money losing to profitability and also provide high-margin revenue in the future.

The recently released drama "Pluribus" is the most-watched drama of all time for Apple TV, breaking a record set by the second season of "Severance," according to Deadline.

Data shows the new series having popularity in key markets like the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Australia, France, Mexico and India.

The series had its debut with two episodes on Nov. 7. New episodes are released every Friday, with the season finale of the nine-episode first season set for Dec. 26.

Reports indicate that the Apple TV app experienced crashes due to high demand when the first two episodes were released. While crashes are not great news for consumers, they often times indicate higher demand than anticipated by a streaming company.

"It's a thrill to watch audiences worldwide get hooked on this thought-provoking, insightful and darkly funny show rooted in humanity by an exceptional cast, led by the talented Rhea Seehorn, and we can't wait for viewers to dive deeper into the mystery," Apple TV's head of programming Matt Cherniss said.

The series was created by Vince Gilligan, the man behind hit series "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Apple won a bidding war for the series back in 2022 with a two-season order. Gilligan's past success and hit shows led to multiple interested parties in the series, with Apple beating out several others.

"Breaking Bad" had 58 Emmy Award nominations during its run, winning 16 awards, including Outstanding Drama twice. "Better Call Saul" was nominated for 53 Emmy Awards, winning zero awards. While the show won no Emmys, it was critically acclaimed and loved by fans.

"Pluribus" has an 8.6 rating on IMDb. It’s considered the most popular title across movies and shows currently. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 99% score from critics and 79% score from viewers.

The series has received comparisons to "The Twilight Zone" and veered away from Gilligan's recent dramas on drugs and crime.

"The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness," is the tagline for the series.

Sony Pictures Television, a unit of Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) , is the producer of the series.

Read Also: Apple Drops The MLS Paywall — And Its Streaming Strategy Suddenly Makes A Lot More Sense

Apple Streaming Set Up For Success

Apple's streaming platform could see huge viewership in November and December thanks to this new hit show. The platform also has the highly anticipated launch of "F1: The Movie" on Dec. 12, marking the streaming debut of Apple's biggest box office hit to date.

Apple has released several hit shows in recent years, including surprise hit "The Studio," which received 23 Emmy nominations and set a record with 13 wins in one awards ceremony. Overall, Apple received 81 Emmy nominations in 2025 and continues to expand its lineup of original movies and series.

The tech giant also landed the streaming rights to Formula 1 (NASDAQ:FWONA)(NASDAQ:FWONK) , becoming the new U.S. home of the races beginning in 2026.

Apple recently announced a plan to move its Major League Soccer matches to the main streaming platform, out from behind an additional paywall. The platform will have Formula 1, MLS and some MLB broadcasts from 2026 and beyond.

After reports of Apple launching an ad-supported plan, the company has downplayed this launch in recent interviews from media executives. This means that subscribers will mostly be paying $12.99 per month to have Apple TV.

Apple will also benefit from advertising revenue growth as it builds out its live sports library.

While the company's streaming platform has been unprofitable, the steps being taken could turn the unit into the black and bring in high-margin revenue moving forward.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock