Elon Musk Says Billie Eilish 'Not The Sharpest Tool In The Shed' Amid Singer's Criticism Of Billionaires

Billionaire Elon Musk has slammed singer Billie Eilish for her criticism of billionaires as the pair's feud erupts.

“Not The Sharpest Tool In The Shed”

Responding to a post on the social media platform X by a fan account called Billie Eilish Tours, Musk criticized the singer, saying she was "not the sharpest tool in the shed."

The response came as the account posted screenshots of Eilish's story updates on the social media platform Instagram, sharing a post that called Musk out following the approval of his trillion-dollar CEO compensation award, which could help him "end world hunger," "rebuild Gaza," as well as "save endangered species."

Eilish had also allegedly shared an update on her story with some choice words for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, calling him a "F**king pathetic p***y b***h coward," on the platform.

Billie Eilish's Criticism Of Billionaires

Recently, the singer criticized billionaires in a recent appearance. "If you’re a billionaire — why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties," Eilish said.

She also urged billionaires to donate more towards various causes currently plaguing the world, as she announced she would be donating over $11.5 million towards food equity, climate justice, and reducing carbon pollution.

Elon Musk's Pay Package

Meanwhile, Musk's pay package, which was approved by investors during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, includes 12 tranches for Musk, which would pay out when Tesla achieves designated milestones laid out in the package.

However, Musk could still pocket billions of dollars even if Tesla does not achieve all of the milestones in the package. The package had received criticism from proxy advisors like Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, whom Musk had called “corporate terrorists”, as well as the automaker’s major investors, including Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund NBIM and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS).

