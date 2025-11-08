Starbucks' Bearista Cup Resale Market Explodes, Labubu-Level Frenzy Ensues

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has seen a surge in demand for its collectible holiday merchandise, with the Glass Bearista Cold Cup becoming the latest sensation.

Launched at $29.95, the cup sold out almost immediately, sparking a resale frenzy on platforms like eBay.

Some listings have reached up to $50,000, though no sales at such prices have been confirmed. The demand has exceeded Starbucks’ expectations, according to a company spokesperson who acknowledged the disappointment of fans who missed out, reports Insider.

The rush to get the Bearista is reminiscent of the Labubu doll craze, which created its own secondary market. Similar to how Labubu’s limited-edition items fueled a billion-dollar industry, Starbucks’ holiday cups have become more than just a festive item — they’re now viewed as investments by fans.

The craze for the Bearista cup mirrors the fervor usually seen with limited-edition items such as rare sneakers or toys. At some stores, baristas reported receiving as few as two cups, leading to long lines before store openings.

Also Read: Viral Labubu Doll Craze Just Made the Pop Mart Founder $27.5 Billion Richer

One barista in Minnesota noted customers arrived hours early, some even camping out, to secure a cup. When told there would be a limit of one per customer, tensions flared, with some customers getting upset at staff.

This isn't Starbucks' first foray into the world of collectibles. The company introduced its Bearista character in plush form back in 1997 and has since expanded its offerings into limited-edition merchandise.

The frenzy surrounding this year's Bearista cup, however, highlights a growing trend where Starbucks fans are willing to camp out and spend hundreds of dollars on items they consider to be rare or exclusive.

The secondary market has also contributed to inflated prices. Despite this, some collectors express dissatisfaction with paying resellers, as the company's efforts to create a sense of scarcity continue to fuel the demand.

Fans of the brand, however, remain enthusiastic, taking to social media to share their new purchases, while baristas face the brunt of frustrated customers seeking one of the coveted cups.

