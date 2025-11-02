Billie Eilish Asks Zuckerbeg, Other Billionaires To Donate

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish used her acceptance speech at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards this week to urge the ultra-wealthy to share their wealth for good causes.

“Why Are You A Billionaire?”

"I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me," the 23-year-old singer said during her remarks Wednesday night. "If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties."

Eilish To Donate $11.5 Million

Eilish, honored for her impact on the music industry, revealed she would donate $11.5 million from her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour proceeds to the Changemaker Project, a philanthropic effort addressing climate change and food insecurity. "We're in a time right now where the world feels really dark," she said. "If you have money, it'd be great to use it for good—maybe give some to people who need it."

Mark Zuckerberg Attends Event

The event drew major names, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, who were recognized for their own charitable work. According to People magazine, which covered the event, Zuckerberg did not join the applause after Eilish's remarks. Forbes lists his net worth at about $222.4 billion, while Eilish's is estimated at $53 million.

Eilish has long been outspoken on environmental and social issues, often alongside her mother, climate activist Maggie Baird, founder of Support + Feed, a nonprofit promoting plant-based food systems.

The Giving Pledge

Zuckerberg and Chan were among the billionaires who signed Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge in 2010, promising to donate at least half their wealth to charity. However, the pledge remains nonbinding, and many signatories—including Zuckerberg—have faced criticism for channeling donations through private foundations like the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Eilish's message echoed a broader public frustration with wealth inequality in the U.S., urging billionaires to act on the spirit of generosity they often pledge but rarely deliver.

Photo courtesy: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com