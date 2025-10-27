Paramount Vs. Comcast: Sheridan Walks — What Happens To 'Yellowstone' Now?

A merger to form Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) has led to the company making difficult decisions on content, layoffs and a potential follow-up merger. The company will lose one of its top creators in the coming years, which could hurt its broadcast television and streaming content.

PSKY stock is trending lower. Get the market research here.

Taylor Sheridan Leaving Paramount Skydance

Having the creative mind of Taylor Sheridan has helped Paramount be home to "Yellowstone" and various spinoffs like "1883" and "1923". The franchise will also have multiple new series in the coming years to expand the universe, including "1944," "The Dutton Ranch," "The Madison" and "Y: Marshals."

Outside of the "Yellowstone" franchise, Sheridan is also a creator of hit shows like "Mayor of Kingstown," "Tulsa King," "Landman" and "Lioness."

Sheridan is leaving Paramount Skydance for NBCUniversal, a segment of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Sheridan's deal with NBCU will begin in 2026 for film and start in 2029 for television, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sheridan's existing TV deal with Paramount goes through 2028.

While Sheridan will be taking his talents to Comcast for new shows and movies, the existing "Yellowstone" franchise will remain home at Paramount and on Paramount+.

Fans of "Yellowstone" can rest easy that they have at least three more years of Sheridan helping create content for the franchise for Paramount before the series will come to an end or see new talent take over the reins.

Read Also: Trump Vs. Netflix, Apple: White House Warns Warner Bros. Should ‘Think Really Hard’ About Bidders

"Yellowstone" Franchise Massive Hit For Paramount

Since debuting in 2018, "Yellowstone" has been one of the most-watched shows owned by Paramount.

In its first several seasons, the show averaged a few million viewers per episode on Paramount Network, a cable channel owned by Paramount.

The third season finale saw the show become the top-viewed series on cable television, surpassing AMC's "The Walking Dead" at the time.

A fifth and final season of “Yellowstone” saw viewership of more than 16.4 million for its Part 2 premiere and set records on Paramount Network and CMT for the season finale.

"Yellowstone" on CBS may have helped the broadcast network, with some reruns airing on broadcast television and at least one spinoff coming to CBS next year. CBS has been the most-watched network for the fall season for 25 consecutive years.

With new leadership at Paramount Skydance, the company appears to have had to make some difficult choices, not spending freely on everything and everyone. The company prioritized getting a deal done with "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

Paramount was also able to lure away "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer from Netflix. Known as The Duffer Brothers, the duo could end up spawning the next hit series for Paramount Skydance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.