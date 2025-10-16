Top YouTube Star Reportedly Plans Foray Into Financial Services And Crypto, Files Trademark For Mobile App: Report

Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as YouTube star MrBeast, is entering the financial sector, planning to provide banking, financial advisory, and cryptocurrency exchange services to his vast fanbase.

An App For Various Financial Needs

The top YouTuber, who has 446 million subscribers, has filed a trademark application for “MrBeast Financial,” reported Business Insider on Wednesday. The application, submitted to the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office on October 13, outlines plans for a mobile app and online services catering to various financial needs.

The application corresponds with a leaked March fundraising pitch deck outlining MrBeast's plan to enter the fintech space, as previously reported by the publication. The deck had suggested customized financial services for his audience, complemented by financial literacy content, with potential products including student loans, insurance, and credit insights.

MrBeast’s company intends to launch by collaborating with a fintech firm, leveraging its existing infrastructure to reduce regulatory, credit, and capital risks, according to the report.



See Also: Scott Bessent Says It’s ‘China Versus The World’—Then Why’s Bitcoin Down To $111,000?

Beyond YouTube

In September, it was reported that MrBeast could be considering launching a mobile phone company to further monetize his growing fan base and expand his consumer brand enterprise.

In June, Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) revealed a partnership with MrBeast, launching the inaugural Home Improvement Creator Network with him as its first member.

MrBeast’s business empire, which includes brands like Feastables and Lunchly, generated over $400 million in sales last year. Earlier this year, it was reported that he is in talks with financial firms and high-net-worth individuals to secure investment for his growing business empire, aiming to expand his packaged goods and media ventures.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

