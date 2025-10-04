Kevin Hart Once Told Joe Rogan How And Why He Walked Up To Jeff Bezos At A Super Bowl Party And Set Him Up For Yet Another Conversation

Kevin Hart once told Joe Rogan that one of the most important lessons he's learned in business and entertainment is to drop the ego, stay curious and never be afraid to ask questions — even if it means walking up to Jeff Bezos at a Super Bowl party.

Kevin Hart On Breaking The ‘Too Cool' Mentality

During a May 2020 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Hart recalled being in a private room after a Super Bowl win where Robert Kraft and Tom Brady were speaking and Bezos walked in.

While others held back, Hart said he refused to let being "cool" stop him from making a connection.

"Everybody's too cool. Everybody's too f*ing cool. Everybody wants you to think that they know. You don't know sh**," Hart told Rogan. "I said, ‘hey Jeff …Hey, man. I admire you. I don't f*ing know anything about that world … but I admire you.'"

He explained that his approach wasn't about favors or money. "‘I want to shake your hand'… I don’t need sh**. I’m not asking for anything but what I did. I set myself up for another conversation."

See Also: Elon Musk Becomes First Person Worth $500 Billion, Tesla CEO’s Wealth Is Now Larger Than Palantir, Alibaba

Thirsty For Information, Not For Favors

Hart said his willingness to seek out information, even in rooms where he was often one of the only Black entertainers present, shaped his outlook on growth and success.

He said, to him, being "thirsty" is about information. He wants to be able to ask questions.

The comedian and actor said that curiosity, not ego, drives ambition, adding that he prefers sharing lessons he's learned — from mistakes to production challenges — with others rather than keeping them hidden.

Inspiring The Next Generation

Rogan pointed out that moments like Hart's could inspire younger listeners who might one day credit him for sparking their drive.

Some kid could listen to this and get a spark and the "next thing you know, you're running into that person" the same way Hart ran into Bezos.

Hart agreed, saying that staying open and honest about his journey, including failures, was just as important as sharing his success. "That's what it's about," he said.

Kevin Hart Net Worth, Career Highlights And Business Ventures

Hart's net worth stands at an impressive $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Hart launched his career as a stand-up comedian, performing across clubs and venues throughout the U.S.

His success on stage eventually translated to Hollywood, where he has starred in a string of box office hits, including "Ride Along," "Central Intelligence," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and its sequel, "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Beyond entertainment, Hart has built a thriving business empire. In 2009, he founded HartBeat Productions, which has evolved into a full-scale entertainment company overseeing film, television and comedy projects.

In 2022, Hart merged HartBeat Productions with his Laugh Out Loud network.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Image via Shutterstock