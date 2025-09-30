DraftKings Stock Sinks Despite Major NBCUniversal Sports Advertising Partnership

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced Monday a multi-year advertising agreement with NBCUniversal, giving the sports betting company exclusive sponsorships and integrations across the network's sports coverage.

Despite the announcement, DraftKings' stock traded lower on Tuesday as investors weighed competitive pressures in the gaming sector.

The agreement spans NFL, NBA, Premier League, PGA TOUR, Ryder Cup, NCAA events and WNBA broadcasts, as well as major events including Super Bowl LX, NBA All-Star Weekend and the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup on Telemundo.

Stephanie Sherman, DraftKings' chief marketing officer, said the deal will allow the company to "deliver a customer experience that moves at the speed of sports." She called NBCUniversal "an iconic name in sports entertainment," stressing that the partnership brings innovation and engagement to global audiences.

Peter Lazarus, executive vice president of NBC Sports, said DraftKings' expertise makes it a natural fit for NBCUniversal's sports lineup. He noted the agreement comes as NBC readies one of its largest-ever programming slates.

The deal grants DraftKings exclusive rights to pursue integrations in online betting, fantasy sports, iGaming, lottery and horse wagering. The company will appear across NBCUniversal's linear, streaming and digital platforms, reaching millions of fans year-round.

DraftKings faces competitive challenges even as it expands. A recent Bear Cave report raised concerns over threats from prediction markets, while heightened parlay betting during the NFL season has tested margins, according to recent coverage.

DKNG Price Action: As of Tuesday’s publication, DKNG shares are trading 10.09% lower at $38.04.

Photo by Lori Butcher via Shutterstock