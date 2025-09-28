A Letter Mailed More Than 100 Years Ago Reached Its Recipient Decades Later — Here's Who It Was Meant For

In an intriguing turn of events, a letter written in 1916 has been delivered to its intended recipient after a delay of 107 years, sparking interest and a deep dive into local history.

A letter penned during the World War I era was delivered to a London address in 2021, more than a hundred years after it was initially sent.

As per the report by BBC, the recipient, theatre director Finlay Glen, engaged his local historical society to investigate the origins of the letter.

Glen shared his astonishment and interest about the letter’s journey, calling it “an amazing piece of their family history.”

The Royal Mail, baffled by the delay, admitted that such incidents happen “very occasionally” and they were unsure about the specifics of this particular case.

The letter was addressed to “my dear Katie,” the spouse of Oswald Marsh, a famous stamp dealer. It was authored by Christabel Mennell, the offspring of a prosperous local tea merchant, while she was vacationing in Bath.

The letter, affixed with a penny George V stamp, was thought to have been misplaced in a local sorting office that had been shut for over a century.

Stephen Oxford, editor of the Norwood Review, termed the discovery as “very unusual and actually quite exciting” as it offers a glimpse into local history and the lives of those who lived in Norwood in the late 1800s.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving historical artifacts, as they can provide valuable insights into the past.

The letter, a tangible piece of history, has sparked curiosity and interest in local history, demonstrating the enduring power of written communication.

