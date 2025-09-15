Apple Breaks Emmy Awards Records With 'The Studio': Tim Cook Says 'It's Been A Big Year'

Technology giant Apple Inc AAPL made a big splash at the 2025 Emmy Awards, breaking records for its hit "The Studio." Could the success boost the company's streaming segment?

AAPL shares are advancing steadily. Learn more here.

Apple Breaks Emmy Awards Records

Best known for smartphones, laptops and other tech devices, Apple is slowly becoming a key player in the streaming space thanks to hit shows such as "Ted Lasso," "Severance" and "The Studio."

Heading into the Emmy Awards on Sunday, “The Studio” had high hopes with 23 nominations, breaking a record for the most nominations for a freshman season and tying the record of the most nominations for a comedy series in a single season.

After the awards were announced, the show had set a record with 13 wins, becoming the most awarded comedy in a single Emmy Awards show and the most awarded freshman comedy series.

Writer, director and star Seth Rogen also tied a record for the most individual wins during the award show.

The success of "The Studio" helped Apple set a record with 81 nominations for this year's Emmy Awards, with multiple series on the AppleTV+ streaming platform nominated.

Apple won a total of 22 Emmy Awards on Sunday, with "Severance" taking home eight wins and continuing the show's award success.

Netflix Inc NFLX and HBO/HBO Max, which is owned by Warner Bros Discovery WBD, were the only companies to have more wins on Sunday than Apple. The two companies tied with 30 wins each.

Netflix came into the award show with 120 nominations and HBO/HBO Max had 142 nominations.

Read Also: Apple Stock Could Get ‘Ted Lasso’ Boost: Hit Soccer Comedy Set For Fourth Season

Tim Cook Highlights Apple Streaming Success Amid Price Increase

On the red carpet ahead of the award show, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company's record-breaking year for Emmy Award nominations.

"We have 81 and we're proud of every one of them," Cook told Variety.

Cook said "Severance" and "The Studio" were doing the heavy lifting for Apple with over 50 nominations combined, but he was proud of other shows as well.

"It's been a big year."

Cook was asked to pick his favorite AppleTV+ show and declined saying it would be like picking a favorite child.

"We're celebrating all the shows tonight."

Cook was also asked about the hit "F1" film, which has grossed $623 million worldwide. Asked about a potential sequel for the hit movie, Cook didn't hold back.

"It's definitely something that's being talked about."

Cook said he can't wait for "F1" to be available on AppleTV+ for customers.

"We're super proud of it."

Apple's success at the Emmy Awards and the upcoming release of "F1" on streaming, expected in September or October, come as the tech giant is raising monthly prices from $9.99 to $12.99 for subscribers.

Having hit shows that win numerous awards, the return of hit shows, including "Ted Lasso," a box office success such as "F1" and live sports could all help Apple boost its subscriber count and, in turn, increase revenue through price increases.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Cast of “The Studio,” courtesy Apple