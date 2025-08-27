Trump Surprises Fans, Congratulates Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Engagement: 'I Wish Them A Lot Of Luck'

President Donald Trump offered unexpected congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement, signaling a sharp turn from his previous public criticisms of the singer.

Taylor Swift Shares Engagement News On Instagram With 280 Million Followers

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are tying the knot,” Swift wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

She announced her engagement to Kelce, posting photos of the couple embracing in a flower-filled garden and showcasing her engagement ring.

Fans and media quickly reacted, making the announcement a trending topic worldwide.

Trump Congratulates Swift And Kelce Despite Past Criticism

After a marathon Cabinet meeting, Trump told reporters, "Well, I wish them a lot of luck, I think he's a great player, I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck," as reported by The Hill.

The president has previously criticized Swift, posting on Truth Social that he "hates" her and claiming she was "no longer HOT."

Trump has also complimented Swift in the past, calling her "very beautiful" and questioning whether her liberal persona was genuine.

Swift, in turn, has been critical of Trump, calling him "gaslighting the American public" in 2019 and endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

Taylor Swift Announces 12th Studio Album After Trump's Prediction

Trump had earlier predicted Swift would "pay a price" for endorsing Harris in the 2024 election, but the pop star appeared to prove him wrong again with a major career move.

Swift revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at 12:12 a.m. ET on Aug. 12. The announcement came just months after the release of The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024 and her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.

Pre-orders for the new album opened immediately, with shipments expected before Oct. 13, though no official release date was given.

The project marked Swift's first new album since reclaiming ownership of her masters from Shamrock Capital following a bitter battle with Big Machine Records.

The highly anticipated release was expected to dominate sales and streaming charts in 2025, further undermining Trump's claim that her political endorsements would damage her career.

