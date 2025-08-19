Spotify SPOT expanded its Premium experience by launching a new playlist-mixing feature in beta that lets users add and customize transitions between tracks.

Building on the nearly 9 billion playlists created worldwide, the tool allows subscribers to control how songs flow with presets like Fade or Rise, and more advanced options for volume, EQ, effects, waveforms, and beat-matched transitions.

Users can open any playlist or start a new one, select “Mix” from the toolbar, and choose between automatic blending or personalized settings.

Also Read: Spotify Rallies As Price Increases, Apple App Win Fuel Investor Optimism

The feature also highlights tempo (BPM) and key compatibility to help craft smooth transitions. It is especially powerful for dance genres like house and techno or activity-focused playlists like running mixes, road trips, or parties. Premium users can save, share, or even collaborate on mixed playlists, while toggling the function on or off at any time.

Spotify added visual customization, allowing creators to design cover art with exclusive stickers and labels for mixed playlists.

Spotify stock gained 63% year-to-date. Guggenheim’s Michael Morris reinforced his bullish stance on Spotify after the company raised subscription prices across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland by 8% to 22%, which he said strengthens margins and long-term growth prospects.

He noted that the affected markets represent roughly 10% of Spotify’s premium subscribers. In comparison, recent increases across emerging regions now extend to about 25% of its global base, not previously impacted by last year’s hikes.

Morris projected another round of hikes in significant markets, including the U.S., will land before year-end, with the financial impact kicking in by early 2026.

He emphasized that expanding into non-music content like audiobooks and video podcasts reduces royalty obligations, making the new pricing gross margin accretive.

With ARPU and margins trending upward, Morris argued that Spotify has become structurally stronger, capable of sustaining profitability improvements as industry-wide pricing power grows.

Price Action: SPOT stock traded higher by 0.18% to $729.12 at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image by Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock