MSNBC Drops Iconic Peacock Logo, Will Rebrand As 'MS Now' As Network Splits From NBC News

MSNBC will shed its longtime brand later this year and reintroduce itself as MS Now as the network separates from NBC News and asserts a more independent identity.

Comcast Drives Major Rebrand

The progressive cable news network announced that it will change its name to MS Now — short for My Source for News, Opinion and the World, reported The Washington Post.

The move comes as part of a broader corporate restructuring, with the network separating from other divisions within Comcast Corp's CMCSA NBCUniversal, including its longstanding partner NBC News.

Going forward, MSNBC will join a portfolio of channels — such as Oxygen, the Golf Channel and more — under the new banner, Versant.

Mark Lazarus, head of Versant, in a memo to staff on Monday, underscored the need to clearly separate the network's identity from NBC News, which will retain the company's signature peacock logo.

He added that CNBC, the financial news channel undergoing the split as well, will continue operating under its current name.

A Break From NBC News

Since its launch in 1996, MSNBC has been closely tied to NBC News, sharing resources, journalists and branding. ​​The "MS" in MSNBC's name traces back to an early collaboration with Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

Now, the network is building its own political reporting operation, including a large Washington bureau led by veteran Scott Matthews, the report added.

Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC's president, acknowledged that the change would be difficult for many longtime employees. "This was not a decision that was made quickly or without significant debate," she said.

Kutler stressed that the decision ultimately came from NBCUniversal leadership but framed the rebrand as a chance to "set our own course and assert our independence."

Price Action: On Monday, Comcast shares slipped 0.060% in regular trading but edged up 0.060% after hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that CMCSA has maintained a downward trend across short, medium and long-term periods. Additional performance details are available here.

