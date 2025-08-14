- NetEase reported Q2 results broadly in-line with expectations.
- The company generated 9% Y/Y revenue growth and 22% Y/Y non-GAAP net profit growth.
- Get more market-moving news first with AI-powered analysis that turns noise into opportunity.
NetEase Inc NTES reported its second-quarter results broadly in-line with expectations, according to Goldman Sachs.
The NetEase Analyst: Analyst Lincoln Kong reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $144.
The NetEase Thesis: The company reported its quarterly revenues and non-GAAP net profit in-line with consensus estimates, Kong said in the note.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
NetEase's revenues and non-GAAP net profits grew 9% and 22% year-on-year, respectively, he added.
The company achieved record high gross margin of 65.8%, with disciplined R&D offsetting higher S&M (sales and marketing) costs, the analyst stated.
Deferred revenue, excluding Youdao, grew 28% year-on-year. This represents the fastest pace of year-on-year growth since the fourth quarter of 2021, he commented.
This suggests "an improving trend across evergreen/legacy titles as Marvel Rivals likely having a small contribution," while year-on-year game revenue growth is expected to "remain solid" in the third quarter, Kong further wrote.
NTES Price Action: Shares of NetEase had declined by 2.75% to $131.19 at the time of publication on Thursday.
Read More:
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.