Taylor Swift Unveils 'The Life Of A Showgirl' After The Clock Strikes 12:12: What We Know So Far

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on her website just after a countdown clock hit 12:12 am EDT Tuesday, unveiling preorders without revealing a release date.

What Happened: Swift's site lists vinyl editions shipping "before Oct. 13," including a limited "Portofino orange glitter" pressing and a cassette. Artwork and track list remain blurred or undisclosed. Fans had been primed by Taylor Nation's orange-tinted teasers on Monday, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Sensing a pattern, eagle-eyed fans noted that 12 minutes before the reveal, the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend, and his brother Jason, posted an orange graphic teasing a Wednesday episode and a silhouette many believed was Swift.

See Also: 180 Life Sciences Skyrockets 54% In After-Hours Trading After Raising $156 Million To Buy Ethereum

Early Tuesday, the show confirmed Swift's appearance and shared a clip of her opening a mint-green briefcase to reveal the album, while keeping the cover obscured.

Why It Matters: "The Life of a Showgirl" follows last year's "The Tortured Poets Department," announced during the 2024 Grammys and released amid Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour, which grossed an estimated $2.2 billion across two years and five continents, the highest-grossing tour on record.

It is also Swift's first release since she said in May that she had purchased her master recordings from Shamrock Capital, regaining control of her full catalog originally released through Big Machine Records. The move capped a years-long re-recording campaign that produced four "Taylor's Version" albums, each debuting at No. 1.

Swift is set to discuss the project on "New Heights" on Wednesday, where additional details could surface.

Photo Courtesy: Jamie Lamor Thompson on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: