Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, has broken YouTube records and recently broke 44 Guinness World Records for his reality competition "Beast Games."

For his next act, Donaldson could launch a real-life version of "The Hunger Games," the book and movie franchise that features children competing in a lone-survivor battle royale.

What Happened: On Aug. 5, Donaldson appeared with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober on the Today Show to promote their collaboration with WaterAid, a project aiming to raise $40 million to provide clean water to millions worldwide.

Donaldson also seemed surprised that one of his newer ideas had leaked ahead of his appearance: a real-life version of "The Hunger Games," the popular book and series that was turned into a film series by Lionsgate Studios LION.

"I don't know where you guys are getting your intel from," MrBeast said. "Well, yes, obviously we won't kill people. But yeah, you must have talked to my team."

MrBeast said he's had the idea for a while, where 26 random people would compete on an island and, instead of using real weapons, would use laser tag; the last remaining person "alive" would win a million dollars.

Read Also: MrBeast Is Writing A ‘Squid Game’ Style Thriller And Media Companies Are Ready To Bid Eight-Figures For The Rights

Why It's Important: Donaldson has broken records for Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGGOOGL YouTube platform where, with 419 million subscribers, he is considered the most popular YouTuber.

His videos regularly get 100 million or more views.

Prime Video, the streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN, also posts strong viewership for Donaldson’s show "Beast Games.”

To date, the most-watched MrBeast video is "$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life." Donaldson recreated a premise inspired by the Netflix Inc NFLX series "Squid Game," and gave away a $456,000 prize to the last player standing.

That video, released three years ago, currently has 862 million views.

Netflix later launched a reality game competition version of "Squid Game," but chose not to work with Donaldson.

"We recreated Squid Game, we also rebuilt Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, and I have a chocolate company, and we gave away golden tickets, brought people out, people loved it," Donaldson said. "A lot of times we just bring these fictional ideas to life and people love seeing it."

While Donaldson has done multiple competitions using content creators competing for money and prizes. His plan for the Hunger Games-like show will likely follow a plot similar to "Beast Games," where contestants audition and are selected.

No media company has been attached yet. There will likely be strong demand for the show given the success rate of MrBeast videos.

Lionsgate could even be interested in collaborating with Donaldson on a reality-style competition. The studio’s next “Hunger Games” installment — "Sunrise of the Reaping" — is slated for release in movie theaters in November 2026.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock