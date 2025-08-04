Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Has A 7-Hour Playlist With One Song On Repeat: 'Helps Me Do Deep Focused Work'

Many investors and entrepreneurs listen to music throughout their daily routines. Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong sometimes listens to the same song over and over, thanks to a Spotify Technology SPOT playlist.

What Happened: Armstrong, who once slept in the Coinbase office during the early days, has helped transform the cryptocurrency trading platform company into one of the largest in the sector today.

Coinbase is often looked to as a leader in the cryptocurrency sector and a soaring price for Bitcoin over the last year has put companies such as Coinbase in the spotlight again. Armstrong is among the cryptocurrency executives helping push regulations for the sector in the U.S.

One of the secret weapons for Armstrong may be his listening habits. A leak of Spotify playlists revealed the Coinbase CEO has a playlist that contains the same song 60 times.

"From the Spotify leak — I've been exposed for having a 7-hour-long playlist with only one song on it. It helps me do deep focused work, don't ask me why," Armstrong tweeted.

The Coinbase CEO appears to have confirmed the playlist exists and is used for his key work.

The song used in Armstrong's playlist is "Long Way Home" from music producer and DJ Gareth Emery. The song comes in at 7 minutes 25 second long, making the playlist around 7.5 hours long.

Emery took to social media to show his appreciation for Armstrong.

"I love this! Back when I wrote it, everyone thought 7 minutes was way too long and it needed cutting down — glad I kept it exactly as it was, and love seeing that it's still out there doing good in the world!" Emery tweeted.

Why It's Important: The Panama Playlists provides top song picks for playlists made by CEOs and politicians.

Some names on the list, such as Armstrong, have confirmed the leak as true.

The report has put a spotlight on Spotify's privacy settings that allow users to have their playlists made public for friends and others.

Armstrong has 10 public playlists according to the report. Other jams loved by the Coinbase CEO include:

"Two Suns In The Sky" by Davi

"Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston

"SOL" by Pryda

"Wait For It" by the Original Broadway cast of Hamilton

"Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

When it comes to listening habits, there could have been more embarrassing song choices and playlist titles than the ones that belong to Armstrong. For those bullish on Bitcoin, perhaps the 7:25 “Long Way Home” can keep some rallies going in the future.

