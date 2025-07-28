July 28, 2025 2:02 AM 2 min read

Apple's Brad Pitt-Starrer 'F1' Races Past $500 Million At Box Office, Becomes Its Biggest Theatrical Hit

by Snigdha Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Apple Inc. AAPL has officially cemented its place in Hollywood with "F1" crossing the $500 million mark at the global box office—its most successful theatrical release to date.

What Happened: "F1," produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, has soared to $509 million in worldwide ticket sales, reported by CNBC.

The movie has surpassed the company's previous record set by Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" at $221 million.

The racing drama, which stars Brad Pitt and was shot using IMAX cameras, benefited from a strong three-week exclusive IMAX release window.

This marks a major milestone for Apple, which has only recently started releasing its films widely in theaters.

Other titles like "Killers of the Flower Moon" ($158 million), "Argylle" ($96 million), and "Fly Me to the Moon" ($42 million) fell short of this box office benchmark.

See Also: Trump’s Fentanyl Tariffs In Beijing’s Crosshairs As China, US Reportedly Set To Meet For Stockholm Trade Talks

Why It Matters: Apple’s foray into the film industry has been a strategic move to bolster its streaming service, Apple TV+.

A July 2024 report said Apple was in talks with major Hollywood studios to license more films for Apple TV+, aiming to grow its content library and attract a broader audience.

Moreover, Apple’s decision to make its Apple TV App available on Android devices earlier this year demonstrated the company’s commitment to expanding its streaming service’s reach.

Price Action: Apple shares gained 4.25% in the past month, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Michael Potts F1 on Shutterstock.com

WBD Logo
WBDWarner Bros. Discovery Inc
$13.42-0.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.71
Growth
8.06
Quality
N/A
Value
33.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$214.000.11%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Entertainment
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved