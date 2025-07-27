Millions Over Morals: Survey Reveals Americans' Willingness To Sacrifice Love And Loyalty For Cash

A recent poll has uncovered that a significant number of Americans would willingly forsake love, betray friends, and even risk their own lives for a million-dollar windfall.

The survey conducted by online casino deals tracker Gamblizard disclosed that over 40% of Americans would willingly part ways with their romantic partners for a million dollars.

Almost half of the participants, 46%, confessed they would risk their lives in a deadly game akin to the popular Netflix series “Squid Game” for a $33 million reward.

Additionally, four out of ten Americans admitted they would drive a stranger to bankruptcy to secure the same amount for themselves.

Interestingly, the survey also revealed that 60% would renounce technology and adopt an off-grid lifestyle, and 41% would abstain from sex for a million-dollar paycheck.

Also Read: US Credit Card Debt Hits $1.18 Trillion As Americans Downplay What They Owe

A shocking 15% admitted they would falsely implicate a friend in a crime they didn’t commit to obtain such a sum.

On the other hand, 10% of respondents said they would decline the money if they couldn’t share it, and 21% valued access to social media more than a million dollars.

More than half would refuse the money if it was controlled by their parents, and 38% would reconsider if their adversary also stood to gain.

Why It Matters: These findings provide a fascinating insight into human psychology, suggesting that people’s moral boundaries may fluctuate as the incentives increase.

However, some experts caution that these responses may underestimate the actual number of people who would follow through with these choices if presented with the opportunity.

Read Next

Polls: Most Americans Want an Alternative To Two-Party System — But Not Elon Musk’s

Image: Shutterstock/ibragimova