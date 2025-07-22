Apple Stock To Get Soccer Boost? 'Ted Lasso' Starts Filming Season 4

Tech giant Apple Inc AAPL has a stock price that's down year-to-date. While the iPhone and Services business are keys to the company's financials, Apple's streaming platform could get a much-needed boost soon with the return of "Ted Lasso."

What Happened: Unlike other streaming platforms, Apple only has a handful of must-see viral hit series and original movies, the kinds that make people sign up for the platform and binge-watch.

Recent success of "Severance" may have brought in new fans to the AppleTV+ platform, which charges $9.99 per month. Sports could be the catalyst that brings more fans to the platform, and also could help Apple launch its highly anticipated ad-supported plan.

Apple is bringing back the award-winning hit "Ted Lasso" for a fourth season. The company announced Monday that filming has begun for season 4 with a short teaser shared on social media.

Many of the original cast members are returning for the fourth season of the show, as reported by Variety. Filming for the show will take place in Kansas City and London.

"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," a logline for the new season says.

The hit show, which centers on the sport of soccer, debuted in 2020 and wrapped its third and final season in 2023. The show was the most-watched original series on Apple TV+ for years, before "Severance" broke several of its records.

"Ted Lasso" was nominated for 61 Emmy Awards during its three seasons, winning 13, including back-to-back wins for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Why It's Important: Along with betting on the hit soccer series, Apple has ramped up its sports-related content, which could make the streaming platform more coveted by streamers, especially sports fans.

AppleTV+ is the home of Major League Soccer and also has rights to Major League Baseball's "Friday Night Baseball," streaming two exclusive games on Fridays.

Reports indicate that Apple is also in talks to land the rights to MLB's "Sunday Night Baseball," which would give the streamer more live MLB games. Other bidders include NBC and ESPN.

Apple is also in talks to acquire the rights to Formula 1, the global racing league owned by Liberty Formula One FWONAFWONK. The talks come as Apple's hit movie about the sport, "F1", is its highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

In the coming months, Apple will release "F1" on its streaming platform and a highly anticipated fourth season of "Ted Lasso." The company could have cross-promotional opportunities with live sports content featuring both the sports showcased in the movie and future shows, should it secure the Formula 1 rights.

Apple will also have the opportunity to use one of those releases to launch its ad-supported plan. An ad-supported plan launch centered on the streaming release of one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 or the return of an award-winning show could help the tech giant gain a boost in subscribers and make its streaming platform one of the top competitors in the market.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock trades at $213.08 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $169.21 to $260.10. Apple stock is down 12.6% year-to-date in 2025.

