'Superman' Flies Past $400 Million But Falters Overseas, While 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Charges Toward $650 Million In A Red-Hot Summer Box Office Battle

As Hollywood's summer box office heats up, Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD “Superman” has crossed $400 million globally, while Comcast Corporation CMCSA owned Universal's "Jurassic World Rebirth" is racing toward the $650 million mark.

What Happened: After two weekends in theaters, Superman has generated $406 million worldwide, including $235 million from North America and $171.8 million internationally, reported Variety on Sunday.

While domestic performance has held steady, overseas turnout has underwhelmed, with just $45.2 million added in the film's second weekend abroad.

The reboot, starring David Corenswet, is a pivotal launch for DC Studios' new cinematic era, which includes upcoming spinoffs like "Supergirl" and "Clayface," as well as a new "Wonder Woman" in development.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World Rebirth continues its box office dominance, pulling in $40.2 million from 82 international markets over the weekend.

The film's total now stands at $647 million globally, including $371 million from overseas territories. The dinosaur reboot, led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, is among only three Hollywood films this year to surpass the $600 million threshold.

Other newcomers included Paramount Global Inc.'s PARA PARAA "Smurfs" musical, which debuted to $36 million worldwide, and Sony Group Corp's SONY slasher sequel "I Know What You Did Last Summer," which opened to $24.6 million globally.

Apple Inc.'s AAPL "F1: The Movie," starring Brad Pitt, crossed $450 million in global earnings, the report added.

Why It’s Important: The new Superman movie is directed by James Gunn, who was first drawn to DC Studios in 2018 after Marvel fired him over resurfaced tweets, despite his acclaimed work directing the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, reported the New York Times.

Previously, actor Dean Cain, best known for portraying Superman in the 1990s TV series "Lois & Clark," criticized Gunn’s superhero movie, labeling it as “woke.”

The new Superman, Corenswet, replaced Henry Cavill, whose Superman films were major box office successes, with "Man of Steel," "Justice League" and "Batman vs. Superman" collectively grossing over $2.2 billion worldwide.

The biggest hit was Batman vs. Superman, earning $874 million globally.

Price Action: Warner Bros. shares have climbed 21.20% over the past month. On Friday, the stock dipped 0.70% during regular hours and edged down another 0.24% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WBD shows steady upward momentum across short, medium, and long-term periods. While it performs well on momentum, its growth score remains comparatively lower. More detailed performance data can be found here.

