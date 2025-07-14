New Harry Potter Shown Off By HBO As TV Reboot Set To Hit Screens In 2027

HBO, owned by Warner Bro. Discovery WBD has released the first official image of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, marking the start of production on its highly anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot.

What Happened: The photo shows McLaughlin in full costume, complete with Harry's signature round glasses and Hogwarts school uniform, reported Variety on Monday.

McLaughlin leads a new cast that includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Filming is underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., with HBO confirming a 2027 premiere on HBO and Max.

Each of JK Rowling's seven books will be adapted into a full season.

The “Daily Harry Potter” account on X shared official image of the incoming Harry Potter.

Why It's Important: The "Harry Potter" series catapulted its author, Rowling, into the billionaire ranks. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the title character in the films, and Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger, also became household names thanks to the franchise.

By 2017, as fans marked the 20th anniversary of the beloved books and movies, the entire "Harry Potter" franchise was estimated to be worth around $25 billion.

Price Action: WBD shares rose 2.39% during Monday's regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

