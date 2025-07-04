Julian McMahon, Actor Who Played Doctor Doom In Fantastic Four Dies At 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his roles as Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four and popular series such as Charmed and Nip/Tuck, has passed away at the age of 56.

What Happened: According to a report by The Guardian, McMahon passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday after battling cancer, a diagnosis that had not been publicly shared.

His wife, Kelly Paniagua, confirmed his death on Friday, expressing her sorrow and admiration for McMahon in a statement to Deadline. She described him as a man who cherished life, family, friends, and his work, and who aimed to bring happiness to others.

Born in Sydney in 1968, McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William “Billy” McMahon. He began his career as a model before transitioning to acting, gaining fame with roles in Australian soap operas and later, American television series.

McMahon’s portrayal of the villainous Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four films and his role as Dr. Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck were among his most notable performances. He also starred in FBI: Most Wanted as Jess LaCroix.

Dick Wolf, producer of FBI: Most Wanted, expressed his condolences, calling McMahon’s death “shocking news” and extending sympathies to his family.

Why It Matters: The entertainment industry has recently faced the loss of several iconic figures. Just a few months prior, Val Kilmer, known for his role as Iceman in Top Gun, passed away at 65 after battling pneumonia.

Kilmer’s health had been in decline since a throat cancer diagnosis in 2014, which significantly impacted his career.

