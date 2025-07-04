Paramount Plus Slashes Prices To $0.99 Per Month For Premium Plan: Get Showtime, NFL Games, Offline Access For Less Than $2

Paramount Global PARA PARAA has launched a limited-time summer promotion offering its Premium streaming plan — which includes Showtime, live sports and offline access — for just $0.99 per month for two months.

What Happened: In celebration of the July 4th weekend and ahead of the July 17 premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3, Paramount Plus is offering new subscribers access to either the Premium (normally $12.99/month) or Essential (normally $7.99/month) plan for only $0.99 per month during the two-month trial.

The Premium tier offers the best value at the same promotional price. It bundles Showtime content, live CBS News, 2025 NFL season games, UEFA Champions League matches and an extensive film and TV library that includes "Dexter," "The Chi," "Billions," "Twin Peaks" and upcoming titles like "Gladiator 2" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."

Unlike the ad-supported Essential plan, Premium is ad-free for on-demand content and allows mobile downloads for offline viewing.

After the promotion, the subscription renews at the standard $12.99/month rate unless canceled.

Why It's Important: This aggressive pricing move comes amid intensified competition in the streaming space as platforms battle for viewership and subscriber growth.

Earlier this week, Paramount Global also agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Donald Trump over a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, but admitted no wrongdoing or issued any apology.

Trump's lawsuit claimed CBS deceptively edited the Harris interview to show contradictory answers about the Israel-Hamas war, allegedly favoring Democrats.

Price Action: Paramount's Class A shares fell 1.08% to $22.84, while its Class B shares edged up 0.47% to $12.90, based on Benzinga Pro data.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, Paramount maintains a consistent upward trajectory across the short, medium and long term. However, despite this positive momentum, its quality ranking is still comparatively low. More detailed performance insights are available here.

