Sam Altman's 2023 OpenAI Ouster Becoming A Movie: Could Former Spider-Man Play Him?

A movie about the firing and rehiring of OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman is in the works.

Here are the early details.

What Happened: Best known as the parent company of ChatGPT, OpenAI has been one of the most talked about AI companies in recent years. The company has also faced a handful of controversies, including a legal battle with Elon Musk.

One of the company's controversies is being turned into a movie tentatively titled "Artificial."

The film will center on the firing and rehiring of Altman that happened back in 2023, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, a unit of Amazon.com Inc AMZN. The report did not say if the film would hit movie theaters or be streamed on Prime Video.

Luca Guadagnino, who has been behind films like "Challengers," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Suspiria" is set to direct the true-life film.

Among the actors attached to the film are Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and Yura Borisov. Garfield, who has played Spider-Man in films, is said to be the frontrunner to portray Altman in the film. Barbaro is in talks to play chief technology officer Mira Murati, and Borisov would play OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, according to the report.

Read Also: 5 Things You Might Not Know About OpenAI Founder Sam Altman: Doomsday Prepper, Donald Trump Critic And More

What's Next: While no casting decisions have been made, the report said things are moving fast and the movie could go into production this summer.

Altman is best known as the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. In 2023, the company’s Board of Directors fired him, with reports that Sutskever led the decision.

The movie would likely center on the reasons why Altman was let go and why he was quickly hired back to lead the company.

Sutskever stepped down from OpenAI in 2024 and went on to found another AI company called Safe Superintelligence. That company was valued at a reported $30 billion earlier this year.

OpenAI is valued at $300 billion with Microsoft Corporation MSFT one of the largest investors in the AI company.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: jamesonwu1972/Shutterstock