Netflix Creates Christmas Day Dilemma: How NFL Games, 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Could Complicate Holidays

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX may have complicated holiday plans for many people in the United States with new "Stranger Things" episodes and two NFL games premiering on the platform on Christmas Day.

What Happened: Netflix hosted its Tudum global fan event over the weekend, and many new trailers, release dates and details were shared with fans, including the release dates for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

"Stranger Things" will be released in three parts on the following dates:

Part 1: four episodes, Nov. 26 (the day before Thanksgiving)

Part 2: three episodes, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Part 3: final episode, Dec. 31

All of the episodes will premiere at 5 p.m. PST on the respective dates.

While many people may have their Christmas plans wrapped up on Dec. 25 by the time the new episodes are released, others may look to have parties and celebrations earlier than normal during the day.

Also, keep in mind that Netflix has two Christmas Day NFL games: the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET and the Detroit Lions vs. the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This means that Netflix will have premium content for subscribers from 1 p.m. until potentially midnight, depending on the length of the three "Stranger Things" episodes that are released.

The other parts of "Stranger Things" also find release dates around holidays that could complicate family get-togethers and plans.

For comparison, "Stranger Things" season four was released as nine episodes, seven of which were released on May 27 and two on July 1, 2022.

Along with family members upset they might not see as many of their loved ones who want to watch NFL games and "Stranger Things," streaming rival Prime Video might be upset by Netflix's release dates.

The streaming platform, owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN, has a third NFL game on Christmas. The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will play at 8:15 p.m. ET, right when the new "Stranger Things" episodes will be released.

Read Also: Netflix, Paramount Dominate New Top Series Viewers: How Streaming, Connection With Different Age Demographics Helps

Why It's Important: "Stranger Things" is one of the most-watched series in Netflix history and the final season is among the most anticipated releases on the streaming platforms ever.

Releasing episodes of the hit show around holidays will likely pay off for Netflix in the viewership charts, as people often have time off of work and could binge-watch or catch up on old episodes.

For Netflix, the decision to have two Christmas Day NFL games and "Stranger Things" episodes could be the streamer's decision to plant their flag on the holiday and be the go-to place for homes around the country during the day and at night.

Netflix averaged 24 million viewers for its two Christmas Day 2024 NFL games with 65 million Americans watching at least a portion of one of its two games during the day. The streamer cut into the usual dominance of NBA games that traditionally air on Christmas Day.

"Stranger Things" was not the only highlight from Tudum and also not the only key 2025 release from the streaming giant.

Netflix also highlighted other hits like "Wednesday" season 2 and "Squid Game" season 3, which will be released on Aug. 6 and June 27 respectively. The fan event included a performance by Lady Gaga, who will be featured in the second season of "Wednesday."

The streamer also highlighted upcoming releases like "Frankenstein," "Happy Gilmore 2," "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" and season two of "One Piece."

Netflix has new seasons of "Squid Game," "Stranger Things," and "Wednesday" in 2025, giving fans new content for three of its most popular series of all time. Add in NFL games, WWE live matches, and more, and Netflix's 2025 lineup continues to look like one of the best among streamers.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock was up 1% to $1,218.98 on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high of $1,219.40 during the trading session. Netflix stock is up 37.5% year-to-date in 2025 and over 90% in the last year.

