Boeing Partner Secures Major US Air Force C-17 Modernization Deal

Intellisense Systems said Boeing selected the company to provide upgraded cockpit technology for the C-17 Flight Deck Replacement program.

The lifetime value of the award could exceed $400 million.

Avionics Upgrade Targets Aging Fleet

The modernization effort focuses on replacing outdated cockpit hardware across the global C-17 transport aircraft fleet.

Intellisense will supply Data Concentrator Units and Multifunction Displays under the program.

The company said the systems will improve operational reliability and long-term mission readiness.

The upgraded Data Concentrator Unit follows a Modular Open Systems Approach architecture. The technology includes a multi-core single-board computer and advanced video connectivity tools.

The system connects the aircraft's Mission Computer with primary flight displays. Boeing aims to improve compatibility with future software and hardware upgrades.

Display Technology Enhances Pilot Interface

Intellisense also plans to deliver 15-inch Multifunction Displays for the aircraft program.

The company described the display as the highest-resolution military screen currently available in the market.

The cockpit interface combines touch-screen functionality with physical bezel controls. The setup supports faster navigation and improved pilot interaction.

CEO Robert Waldo said the partnership supports a mission-critical platform used in global military logistics.

"The Intellisense team is proud to collaborate with Boeing on this essential upgrade for the U.S. Air Force," Waldo said.

He added that the company continues investing in ruggedized avionics and modular computing technologies. Waldo also credited the Small Business Innovation Research Program for supporting innovation efforts.

Defense Presence Continues Expanding

The C-17 Globemaster III has supported strategic military airlift missions since the 1990s.

The latest agreement strengthens Intellisense Systems' position within the aerospace and defense supply chain.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were down 0.34% at $218.86 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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