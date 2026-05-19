Billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the painful investing mistakes he made early in his career ultimately helped build Bridgewater Associates into the world's largest hedge fund.

Speaking at Long Island University's commencement ceremony last week, Dalio reflected on how a major wrong market call in the early 1980s became one of the most important turning points of his career.

Dalio said that when he was 34 years old, he believed a debt crisis involving emerging countries would trigger a severe market collapse. Mexico eventually defaulted on its debt in 1982, and Dalio said he correctly anticipated the broader crisis. However, he wrongly expected stocks to plunge further.

Instead, markets rallied sharply.

"I thought the stock market was going to fall a lot, but I was very wrong," Dalio said.

The mistake devastated his firm financially. Dalio said he lost significant money for both himself and clients, had to lay off nearly all of his employees and eventually borrowed $4,000 from his father to help pay family bills.

Failure Lessons

Dalio described the experience as one of the most painful moments of his life, but also one of the most valuable.

"It gave me the humility I needed to balance my audacity," he said.

The billionaire investor said the setback changed how he approached investing and decision-making. Instead of assuming he was correct, Dalio began actively seeking disagreement from smart people to stress-test his views.

He also said the experience taught him the importance of diversification and risk management.

"From that point on, my company, Bridgewater, did well because I learned what I never would have learned without that painful experience," Dalio said.

From School Struggles To Bridgewater

Dalio also reflected on struggling academically as a teenager, saying he hated memorization-focused schooling and had a "terrible rote memory." He said his passion for markets started at age 12 while working as a golf caddy.

Earlier this year, Dalio similarly said meaningful work and meaningful relationships were central to long-term success and happiness. He has also repeatedly emphasized learning through failure, experimentation and reflection.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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