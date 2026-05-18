Market commentator The Kobeissi Letter warned that the U.S. student loan crisis is intensifying as delinquent federal student debt climbed to a record high in the first quarter of 2026, signaling mounting repayment stress across American households.

Student Loan Delinquencies Hit Record High

"The US student loan crisis is intensifying," The Kobeissi Letter wrote, sharing data from the New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel and Equifax.

The Kobeissi Letter added that the average borrower entering default is now nearly 40 years old, up from 36.4 years old before the pandemic in 2020, suggesting repayment stress is increasingly affecting older Americans.

Repayment Pressure Continues To Build

The latest figures come as broader pressure builds across the federal student loan system following the end of pandemic-era relief measures.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York data previously showed serious student loan delinquency rates had climbed above 16%, while around 7.7 million borrowers were already in default by the end of 2025.

Treasury yields have also remained elevated amid persistent inflation concerns and rising U.S. government borrowing needs, adding pressure to financing costs across the broader economy.

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