Bill Gates believes that building confidence at a young age is essential because it provides the “courage to overcome obstacles” in the long run and serves as a catalyst for discovering one’s true path early.

Gates Says Support Systems Spark Confidence

Gates said he benefited from that kind of support and found his passion for computers and software around age 13, while others may discover theirs much later. He argued that confidence helps people experiment, fail, and keep going, a necessary loop for figuring out what fits.

"Self-confidence is primary, and then finding your passion is an adventure, a quest that may take time. It may switch over the time of your life, but those deep relationships will let you pursue it with vigor," he said.

Harvard ‘Fake It’ Moment Fuels Microsoft Roots

Others Echo Confidence-First Playbook

Other business leaders have echoed the same idea in different words, often urging others to build enough belief to act and then learning fast. Spanx founder Sara Blakely has once said her father pushed her to embrace failure early, shifting her mindset away from fear and toward trying.

Similarly, Billionaire Mark Cuban has argued that entrepreneurs must trust their instincts, another form of confidence under pressure.

Photo Courtesy: Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock.com