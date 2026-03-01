Jeff Bezos went shopping for talent the way a 1994 founder could, on Usenet, a pre-web message board where techies traded posts long before social media feeds and one-click applications.

Bezos' First Hire Pitch Was Pure Startup

Just over a month after founding Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in July 1994, Bezos, then a little-known entrepreneur who had walked away from a well-paying Wall Street job, put up what appears to be the company's first known job opening, pitching a "well-capitalized Seattle start-up" and making clear he was chasing quality and not headcount.

Courtesy: Jeff Bezos’ Instagram Page

The listing calls for candidates "to help pioneer commerce on the Internet," a bold line at a time when many households didn't have computers, let alone reliable internet access.

The Bar Was High, And Very Specific

‘Day 1' Hiring Mindset Turned Into Doctrine

Bezos's obsession with a high hiring bar became lore. In Amazon's original 1997 shareholder letter, he told candidates, "You can work long, hard, or smart, but at Amazon.com you can't choose two out of three."

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com