In early January 1888, just after Thomas Edison opened his West Orange, New Jersey laboratory, he drafted a five-page punch list titled "Things doing and to be done" that mixed the urgent with the wildly ambitious.

A To-Do List Built For Big Bets

Unlike typical daily checklists, Edison’s lists included key achievements and potential inventions listed as bullet points alongside technical improvements. His 1888 list featured over 80 items, ranging from a “cotton picker” and “electrical piano” to “ink for the blind” and “artificial silk.” That scattershot range was a system that helped him get ideas out of his head and onto paper so they would stop renting space in the brain.

Pocket Notebooks Turned Ideas Into Archives

According to Rutgers University, his lists were part of a broader habit of carrying pocket notebooks to record every observation, diagram, and thought. Over 3,500 of these notebooks, totaling 5 million pages, have been archived under the Edison Papers Project at the Edison National Historic Site in West Orange, New Jersey.

Edison essentially employed a highly structured, prolific approach to invention, using “idea books” and detailed notebooks to track thousands of projects at his Menlo Park, New Jersey, laboratory. His method was characterized by a specific, ambitious, and, for the time, revolutionary “idea quota” aimed at maintaining high-volume output of one minor invention every 10 days and a major invention every six months or so.

He ultimately earned 1,093 US patents, according to Reuters.

Science Says Writing It Down Works

Modern psychology backs up Edison's old-school habit, too. A peer-reviewed study published in 2011 found that unfinished goals can trigger intrusive thoughts, but making a plan can reduce that mental interference, freeing attention for the task in front of you.

Photo Courtesy: Roman Samborskyi on Shutterstock.com