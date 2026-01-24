Charlie Munger Admits He And Warren Buffett Made Mistakes But They Weren't Major Ones Because Of This Reason

Charlie Munger spent decades arguing that Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) real edge was not secret algorithms or elaborate models, but the stubborn decision to keep things simple and avoid bureaucracy.

Simple Businesses And A Tight Circle Of Competence

In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Finance, the then–Berkshire vice chairman said, "I can’t think of a single example in my whole life where ‘keeping it simple' worked against us. We’ve made mistakes, but they weren’t because we kept it simple," adding that Berkshire's chief advantage was steering clear of "pompous bureaucratic systems" and giving capable managers power to make quick decisions.

Munger said that philosophy translated into a deliberate bias toward businesses that were easy to understand and hard to break, rather than companies that depended on heroic forecasting. He and Warren Buffett built Berkshire around what they later called a "circle of competence," choosing to pass on investments that were too complicated or opaque and, in Munger's words, dumping them into a mental "too hard" pile.

Diagnosing Stupidity Early To Avoid Big Errors

The 2019 comments also echoed a theme he pushed for years, which was reducing the odds of big errors instead of chasing flashy wins. Speaking at the Daily Journal annual meeting that same year, Munger joked about his lifelong habit of studying failure and bias. "Who is not helped by an early start in a promising activity? And what activity could be more promising than diagnosing stupidity?" joked Munger.

He also often warned against what he called "deworsification," which he described as spreading money into businesses one doesn't really understand and said that knowing the edge of one's own ability was a key part of practical intelligence.

Other Investing Giants Preach The Same Simplicity

Other investing figures have voiced similar views. Vanguard founder Jack Bogle built an entire movement around low-cost index funds and "stay the course" discipline, arguing that straightforward portfolios usually beat more elaborate, high-fee approaches over time.

Munger's message boils down to a deceptively simple playbook of understanding a few things deeply, avoiding the rest and letting time and compounding do most of the heavy lifting.

