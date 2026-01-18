Charlie Munger On The Childhood Realization That Helped Make Him A Billionaire: 'Some Of The Adults Around Me Were Nuts'

Charlie Munger said he learned one of his most enduring investing lessons long before Wall Street ever heard his name and that was that very talented people can still behave in wildly irrational ways.

Munger’s Lifelong Quest To Diagnose Stupidity

Speaking at the Daily Journal Corp. annual meeting in 2019, the then–Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) vice chairman told shareholders that as a boy, "I could see some of the adults around me were nuts — yet they were very talented. I could see how much irrationality there was in very talented people."

Munger said that realization pushed him to "seek out the patterns" behind such behavior and try to understand why it happened, a process he jokingly described as "diagnosing stupidity." "Who is not helped by an early start in a promising activity? And what activity could be more promising than diagnosing stupidity?" he told the audience.

Simple Rules And Cheerfulness Counter Irrational Thinking

In a separate 2019 interview with CNBC's Becky Quick, Munger said he decided around age 7 to avoid envy, resentment and self-pity after watching how destructive those traits were in others.

"You don't have a lot of envy, you don't have a lot of resentment, you don't overspend your income, you stay cheerful in spite of your troubles," he said, adding that he adopted those rules as a child and spent his life thinking about "the causes and preventions" of irrationality.

That focus on spotting bad thinking instead of chasing brilliance echoed Munger's broader "worldly wisdom" approach, which emphasized simple rules, broad mental models and "avoiding stupidity" over swinging for spectacular wins.

Buffett And Dalio Echo Munger's Humble Playbook

In later years, he and Warren Buffett distilled those ideas into life and investing principles that stressed consuming less than you earn, investing carefully, learning continuously and steering clear of toxic emotions.

Other investing heavyweights have struck similar notes. Buffett has urged people to "write your obituary and figure out how to live up to it," framing success as avoiding major character and judgment failures rather than chasing glory.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio opens his book "Principles" by calling himself a "dumb" person who succeeded mainly by learning from mistakes and systematically studying patterns of error, which is essentially an institutionalized version of the same bias-spotting Munger began as a kid.

