Steve Jobs Once Revealed His 'Biggest Weakness' And Described It As A Trait That 'Knocks At The Door' Only When You're Successful

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs once said his biggest vulnerability wasn't a technical flaw or a bad product bet, but arrogance, a danger he believed shows up only after success.

Jobs Warns Success Invites Arrogance

In a 2003 "60 Minutes" interview, Jobs warned that, "I think all of us need to be on guard against arrogance, which knocks at the door whenever you're successful."

He shared the insight while reflecting on his "wilderness years" after Apple's board ousted him in 1985. "I was basically fired from Apple when I was 30 and invited to come back 12 years later. That was difficult when it happened but maybe the best thing that ever happened to me," Jobs said.

Jobs suggested those years running NeXT and building Pixar forced him to confront how early triumphs had fed overconfidence and conflict in his first stint at Apple.

Impact Of ‘Wilderness Years’ At NeXT And Pixar

Biographer and author of the book ‘Becoming Steve Jobs,’ Brent Schlender, has argued that this "middle period" when Jobs settled down, started a family and led both NeXT and Pixar was the most pivotal stretch of his life, transforming him into the kind of leader who could drive Apple's historic comeback after 1997.

For Jobs, arrogance was dangerous precisely because it can ride on genuine achievement. He saw pride as misplaced when outcomes depend heavily on timing, teams and luck as much as individual brilliance.

Humility, Focus And Culture Shape Apple Legacy

That philosophy highlighted his approach to building Apple's culture. Jobs often said great products come from small, high-talent teams, ruthless focus and a willingness to say no to a thousand ideas to get one right. He also urged employees and later Stanford graduates to "Stay hungry. Stay foolish," a mantra that is central to his belief in curiosity, risk-taking and refusing to coast on past wins.

In later years, Jobs framed his own story as proof that setbacks, handled with humility instead of ego, can sharpen judgment and create the second acts that matter more than the first splash of success.

Photo: Image via Kemarrravv13/ Shutterstock