Charlie Munger Said He's 'Pleased' But Not 'Proud' Of His Success And Here's Why

Investing legend Charlie Munger once said he didn't see much to brag about in his own portfolio of wins when he was asked if there was any particular ‘accomplishment’ that he was proud of.

Munger Credits Luck Over Singular Greatness

Speaking at the Daily Journal Corp. annual meeting in 2019, the then–Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) vice chairman told shareholders, "I don't have a single accomplishment in life that I'm all that proud of."

He added that a large share of his success flowed from circumstance, not genius. "I'm not particularly proud of success that came from being born in the right place at the right time. I'm pleased but not proud."

Munger said his life goal was modest, "I set out to try and have more uncommon sense than most — a pretty limited objective — and I'm pleased that I did as well as I did in that game and if I had to do all over again I think it would be a lot harder."

Worldly Wisdom Favors Humility And Discipline

He argued that pride is misplaced when outcomes depend heavily on luck, timing and social conditions, and urged investors and executives to emphasize humility instead. That stance fits his long-standing "worldly wisdom" philosophy, which stressed rational discipline, broad mental models and "consistently not being stupid" over showy brilliance.

Munger often said Berkshire's wealth, built alongside Warren Buffett, grew from compounding a few small advantages, living below their means and avoiding big, permanent mistakes. He and Buffett later framed core lessons around consuming less than you earn, investing judiciously, continuous learning and strict emotional discipline.

Buffett Comparison Highlights Munger's Low Ego

That low-ego view surfaced in a memorable exchange at the same 2019 meeting, when an audience member asked why Buffett was "so much richer" than he was. Munger deadpanned, "Well, he got an earlier start," before adding that Buffett was "probably a little smarter" and "worked harder."

For admirers who study Munger's record and the billions created at Berkshire, the comments distilled a countercultural message that enduring success, as Munger argued, comes less from celebrating individual triumphs and more from respecting luck, compounding patient decisions and quietly sidestepping the many ways to go wrong.

Photo Courtesy: Kent Sievers via Shutterstock.com