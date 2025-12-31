Simon Sinek Says, 'I Didn't Care How Much Money They're Going To Pay' — Urges Workers To Choose Mentors Over Paychecks

American author and inspirational speaker Simon Sinek is urging job seekers to focus on mentorship and leadership when choosing a job, rather than being guided solely by salary.

Sinek Advocates Pick Mentors Over Money

During an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Sinek shared his early career experience, saying, "If I got one thing right as a young person, it's that I always chose jobs based on who I would work for."

He added, "I didn't care how much money they're going to pay."

He recalled turning down a higher-paying offer in favor of a company where the leadership inspired him, noting, "Yes, I made less money than all of my friends in the short term."

He continued, "[But] I got an education and care from somebody who took me under their wing."

Buffett, Winfrey Echo Importance Of Mentorship

Sinek's advice aligns with other successful figures.

Warren Buffett, speaking at a shareholder meeting in May, said, "Don't worry too much about starting salaries, and be very careful who you work for because you will take on the habits of the people around you," reported Fortune.

Likewise, Oprah Winfrey credited her mentor Maya Angelou for guiding her early career, writing in 2024, "Anybody who's had any level of success in their life got to where they are because somebody, somewhere, was a guiding light."

Passion Isn't Enough: Experts Say Obsession, Skills Win

Last month, "Shark Tank" investor Robert Herjavec said Mark Cuban once told him that passion doesn't matter, obsession does, adding that "passion is easy, because passion is a wish, but obsession is an action."

In August, Investor Naval Ravikant shared a similar sentiment, noting that "If you're not 100% into it, somebody else who is 100% into it will outperform you."

Entrepreneur Scott Galloway said "follow your passion" is misleading advice often given by the wealthy, and that skills, discipline, and adaptability matter more.

His own path from finance to founding data-focused brand firms Prophet and L2 reflected that shift toward capability over idealism.

