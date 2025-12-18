Trump Says 'No Excuse' For Brown University's Poor Camera Coverage As Police Hunt Shooting Suspect And Probe Possible MIT Link

President Donald Trump attacked Brown University on Wednesday, claiming the campus lacked enough security cameras after the FBI drew criticism for arresting someone in the fatal shooting case and then releasing the person for insufficient evidence.

Trump Questions Lack Of Cameras

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Why did Brown University have so few Security Cameras?" adding, "There can be no excuse for that. In the modern age, it just doesn't get worse!!!"

Brown spokesperson Brian Clark pushed back in a statement shared with CNN, saying the university operates "an expansive network of security cameras," with more than 1,200 installed across interior and exterior campus locations.

He said Brown places cameras in high-traffic areas and at building entry and exit points, but they do not cover "every hallway, classroom, laboratory and office" across more than 250 buildings and mentioned that disclosing specific placements would be a security risk.

SWAT Search In New Hampshire Draws Attention

Police have identified a suspect in last weekend's mass shooting at Brown University and are probing a possible link to the killing of an MIT professor two days later, a person familiar with the investigation told Reuters.

SWAT officers and other law enforcement converged on a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, as investigators pursued leads tied to the case, the source said. Authorities have not announced an arrest or named the suspect.

The Brown shooting killed two students and wounded nine others, authorities said. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the manhunt has left the city "restless and eager" for an arrest.

MIT Professor's Killing Raises Possible Link

Two days after the campus attack, someone fatally shot MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. Loureiro worked at MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, an FBI official told Reuters that investigators did not believe the cases were linked, but authorities are now reviewing information that raises the possibility of a connection.

Providence police said the masked shooter fled on foot into nearby streets. Investigators have relied on residential security footage after citing limited surveillance around the building. Police released images and video of a man they believe carried out the attack and asked the public to help identify him.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said to Reuters on Wednesday, "He could be anywhere." Police also circulated photos of another man seen near the area and said they want to speak with him as a potential witness.

