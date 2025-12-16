Elon Musk Endorses Pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele's Initiative To Bring Grok To El Salvador's Public Schools

Elon Musk supported El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s initiative to integrate Grok AI into the country’s public education program on Tuesday.

Grok In El Salvador Schools

Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has partnered with Bukele’s government to introduce the popular chatbot to all public schools acorss the country over the next two years.

“El Salvador and xAI will redefine the future of public education,” Bukele wrote in an X post, which Musk reshared along with the Central American country’s flag.

The AI-Powered Education Program

The initiative involves creating a new Grok solution for personalised tutoring tailored to children from first grade through high school. xAI and the El Salvador government will jointly develop new methodologies, databases and frameworks for the AI curriculum.

Reacting to the initiative, Musk said,” By taking Grok to every student in El Salvador, President Bukele is putting the most advanced artificial intelligence in the hands of an entire generation.”

Magdalena Bendini, Senior Economist at the World Bank who worked with the El Salvador government on the education agenda, said the country has prioritized basic education for children.

However, she highlighted “significant” short- and medium-term challenges, particularly in providing access to students in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

The Musk-Bukele Bonhomie

Musk has been a known supporter of Bukele and his government initiatives, including the controversial prison policy.

The Salvadoran President hailed Musk as "one of the great minds of our time" last year. Musk returned the admiration, describing Bukele as an “amazing leader.”

El Salvador, under President Bukele, has made headlines because of its pioneering embrace of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which was adopted as a legal tender in the country in 2021.

